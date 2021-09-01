Darian Thompson among several Cowboys cuts named to practice squad

The Dallas Cowboys cut their roster down to the mandated 53 players on Tuesday. One of the moves they made was to release veteran safety Darian Thompson who had been with the team for the past three seasons.

Thompson’s departure from the Cowboys would be short-lived, as it was revealed on Wednesday Dallas is bringing back Thompson to the practice squad. He’s one of 14 players who has been released over the month of August who will return.

Cowboys are expected to re-sign veteran S Darian Thompson to their practice squad, source said. He is eligible to be twice elevated from the practice squad, contributing on game day as a core special teamer. Buccaneers may see him yet in next Thursday's season opener. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 1, 2021

The former third-round pick of the New York Giants in 2016 has buttered his bread with Cowboys on defense and special teams. After just one defensive snap in 2018, Thompson has logged 903 over the last two seasons with 11 starts. He’s amassed 88 tackles, an interception, four pass breakups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and 1.5 sacks. The veteran has also been on the field for 483 special teams snaps during that span.

Several other players will still get another chance to once again wear the star on their helmets.

Cowboys practice squad today: QB Ben DiNucci

TE/FB Nick Ralston

TE Jeremy Sprinkle

G Braylon Jones

T Isaac Alarcon

RB JaQuan Hardy

WR Osirus Mitchell

WR Brandon Smith DB Darian Thompson

CB Kyron Brown

CB Deante Burton

S Tyler Coyle

DT Justin Hamilton — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) September 1, 2021

Story continues

Ben DiNucci’s time in Dallas has been a struggle. After going just 23 of 43 for 219 yards and fumbling four times (team lost two) in 2020, the seventh-round pick didn’t perform well in the preseason. He went 35 of 66 for 348 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions. His three-interception outing against the Houston Texans likely played a huge in the decision to wave him. Nonetheless, he’s back with the Cowboys.

Hard Knocks’ feel-good story Issac Alarcon continues his intriguing NFL journey. As a member of the International Player Pathway Program (IPPP), Alarcon is a part of the NFL’s attempt to the amount of non-American and Canadian players in the NFL. He’s shown promise but will have to work on his technique and footwork to make it on the professional level.

JaQuan Hardy got his shot to win the RB3 role in the dress rehearsal game against the Houston Texans once Rico Dowdle went to injured reserve with a hip injury. Unfortunately, he only gained 26 yards on nine carries with nearly half of that total (11 yards) coming on one attempt. Hardy has some ability but will have to learn to hit holes faster and do a better job of catching the ball out of the backfield.

Fullback Nick Ralston made an impression on special teams and as a lead blocker during the preseason. Braylon Jones not only provides depth at guard but also at center, which is important with how Connor Williams struggled to snap the football in an attempt to see if he had value as a backup at the position to Tyler Biadasz.

In addition to Kyron Brown and Brandon Smith, the Cowboys are also re-signing cornerback Deante Burton and wide receiver Osirus Mitchell.

The rules for the practice squad are as follows. A player can be called up twice during the season to be activated on gameday and moved back to the practice squad without being a waiver risk. However, if a player is called up a third time and gets released, they can’t be added back to the practice squad and will be on the waiver wire instead.

Look for more moving and shaking in regards to the Cowboys roster now that the waiver wire is in full swing.

List

Analysis: Cowboys 2021 Initial 53-man roster set but with IR and outside help expectations

List

2021 Cuts Tracker: Cowboys waive, release, PUP, IR players to whittle down to 53-man roster

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.