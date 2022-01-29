Darian Kinnard could be Day 2 puzzle piece of Cowboys OL reconfiguration

Once the strength of the Dallas Cowboys, the offensive line has been riddled with questions rather than answers more as of late, and the club is going to need to resolve them if they want to move further than the wild-card round. If the Cowboys don’t want to invest another first-round pick in the group, but want a long term answer for one of the spots, this draft may hold such a solution.

Kentucky’s Darian Kinnard primarily played tackle in his time with the Wildcats, but film study says he may best be suited with a move inside once in the NFL. He is a violent finisher with fantastic hip flexibility and if he were to land with the Cowboys would benefit from being next to two fantastic tackles in La’El Collins and Tyron Smith.

Measurables and Stats

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Listed Height: 6-foot-5

Listed Weight: 342

Jersey Number: 70 (65 in some games)

Games played in 2021: 13

Stats: N/A

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Alabama (2020), Florida (2020), Georgia (2021), Missouri (2021)

Best Game: Missouri (2021)

Worst Game: Alabama (2020)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Balance: Generally good balance, can get pulled off balance by an edge rusher who establishes hand position but he doesn’t fall over when he is pulled off balance; recovers nicely. Can get caught lunging.

Hand Placement: Good hand placement on run plays, between the shoulders outside the breast plate. Good, firm grip.

Power: Violent player, not uncommon to see him finish this block in the dirt.

Movement Skills: Great mover in space. Very controlled in his movement, chops down before approaching a defender.

Footwork/Foot Speed: Patient in his pass sets, doesn’t commit of the snap, waits for the defender to attack. Very controlled in movement here.

Performance Evaluation:

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Pass Protection: Patient feet, can get pulled of balance by defenders who establish hand placement on him. Many people say he might be better suited at guard in the NFL due to arm length, I think they’re right. Has lapses of leaning forward too much. Could aim for the defenders forearms more to control their arm movement, this should help with length concerns.

Football IQ: Never see him panic, recognizes his assignment and picks it up well, even on heavy blitzes sent to his side.

Anchor: Doesn’t drop his hips the best. Could benefit from dropping his hips and cementing his feet in the ground.

Flexibility: Able to perform a reach block on a 3 tech DT, flip and seel his hips. Effective in back side cut offs.

Run Blocking: Establishes leverage and locks out his arms. When he blocks a CB or Safety, he takes the for a ride; latches on and doesn’t let go. Keeps his feet churning. If he doesn’t generate movement, torques his body and maintains leverage.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Strengths: Fantastic hip flexibility, able to perform reach blocks on a 3 tech and seel of his hips and close of the front side of a block. Mauler, likes finishing people in the ground. Patient feet in pass protection and displays good hand placement.

Weaknesses: Has balance issues, lunging in the run game. Arm length is a big question mark, might be suited off better with a move inside to guard. Questionable anchor, doesn’t appear to sink his hips and cement his feet in the ground enough.

Fit with the Cowboys:

(AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Kinnard could instantly step in and be the long term answer opposite of Zack Martin. That’s wholly necessary because Connor Williams has not proven to be capable of being an integral part to a successful line, and is a free agent this offseason. Dallas tried to replace him with Connor McGovern, but that experiment was short lived. McGovern is more suited to be on the right side, serving as Martin’s backup.

Meanwhile Kinnard is a mauler with loose, flexible hips. He has questionable arm length so would best benefit to a move inside. He has some lunging lapses on runs but give him some time and those lapses can be ironed out. He would benefit from playing inside good tackles. He needs to drop his hips more and develop a more firm and stout anchor, but he has fantastic hand placement and wins the leverage battle more often than not.

The Cowboys are familiar with Kentucky players, having drafted Kelvin Joseph and Quinton Bohanna to their defense in the second and sixth rounds last draft. They seem to like the program and Kinnard would have a chance to be a part of the rebuilding of the line.

Prospect Grade:

Pass Protection (15) 12 Anchor (10) 7 Balance (10) 7.75 Flexibility (10) 9.5 Hand Placement (10) 8.5 Run Blocking (10) 9.2 Power (10) 9 Movement Skills (10) 9 Football IQ (5) 4 Footwork/Foot Speed (10) 8

Final Grade:

83.95, 2nd round player.

