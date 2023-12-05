Darian Hagan reportedly joining Sean Lewis’ staff at San Diego State

After one year as an ambassador on Deion Sanders’ staff, Colorado football great Darian Hagan is getting back into coaching.

According to BuffZone, Hagan accepted an offer to join former Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis at San Diego State as the Aztecs’ running backs coach. Hagan previously coached running backs at CU for a total of 12 seasons (2006-10 and 2016-22), mentoring standouts such as Phillip Lindsay, Rodney Stewart and Jarek Broussard.

From 1988-91, Hagan won a school-record 28 games as Colorado’s starting quarterback and helped the Buffaloes to their lone national championship in 1990. The 53-year-old Hagan was then elected to the CU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2002.

Lewis, who was officially named the 19th head coach in SDSU football history last Wednesday, is also reportedly bringing on former Colorado O-line coach Bill O’Boyle to fill that same role.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire