Daren Foster: NASCAR Black History Month spotlight

Growing up in Burlington, Devon Rouse wowed everyone with his prowess behind the wheel — starting with a go-kart at age three, up to a sprint car surprise from his parents at 17.But even as his racing reputation grew — there was something important no one knew about Rouse."I am gay. Yes.. you just read that correctly. This is me, and it's time for me to stop living a double life," Rouse wrote in a