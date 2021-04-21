Dare Ogunbowale signs tender

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charean Williams
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Running back Dare Ogunbowale signed his exclusive rights tender to remain in Jacksonville.

Ogunbowale, 26, initially signed with the Jaguars on Sept. 10, four days after the Buccaneers waived him. He took the roster spot of Devine Ozigbo, who was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Ogunbowale appeared in 14 games with two starts and saw action on 185 offensive snaps and 205 on special teams. He finished the season with 42 touches for 199 yards, including 32 carries for 145 yards.

He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017, signing with the Texans. Ogunbowale spent time on the practice squads of the Texans, Bucs and Washington Football Team as a rookie.

Ogunbowale played two games for Washington in 2017, two games for the Bucs in 2018 and all 16 for Tampa Bay in 2019.

Dare Ogunbowale signs tender originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 Available Targets & Air Yards

    John Daigle tracks available team targets and air yards throughout the offseason. (Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Groundwork being laid by teams looking to get Cowboys No. 10 pick in draft

    The NFL draft is next week and the Cowboys are in a prime spot for a trade candidate at pick No. 10, and the phones are ringing.

  • 2021 Unaccounted For Carries

    John Daigle tracks unaccounted for carries for every team throughout the offseason. (Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Report: Packers high on Western Michigan WR D’Wayne Eskridge

    The Green Bay Packers are among a handful of teams with significant interest in Western Michigan receiver D'Wayne Eskridge.

  • Blidi Wreh-Wilson visiting with Raiders

    The Raiders may not be done adding veteran depth to their cornerback group. Field Yates of ESPN reports that Blidi Wreh-Wilson is visiting with the team on Tuesday. The Raiders signed Rasul Douglas on Monday. Wreh-Wilson spent the last five seasons with the Falcons and appeared in 15 games as a reserve during the 2020 [more]

  • TE Jordan Reed retires after concussion issues: 'I’m just physically not able to continue playing'

    Jordan Reed suffered seven documented concussions during his seven seasons in the NFL, including one that kept him out of the entire 2019 season.

  • Bills admit it’s not ideal to pick up two fifth-year options

    The Bills want to sign Josh Allen to a long-term deal, and Josh Allen wants to sign a long-term deal with the Bills. The Bills aren’t in a rush to get a deal done, knowing they have a fifth-year option they can exercise to ensure the quarterback remains in Buffalo at least through the 2022 [more]

  • Taysom Hill’s focus, training has shifted to being a full-time quarterback

    Taysom Hill was listed as a quarterback on the roster for the Saints the past four seasons. But, while playing behind Drew Brees, Hill was as much halfback, fullback, slot receiver, outside receiver, tight end and core special teams player. Brees retired earlier this offseason, leaving Hill to compete with Jameis Winston for the starting [more]

  • Aldon Smith sought by Louisiana police for battery

    Aldon Smith, now with the Seattle Seahawks, is wanted by Louisiana police in connection with a Saturday night incident.

  • As the Deshuan Watson legal battle gets uglier, media can't continue being complicit

    It wasn't just Rusty Hardin's legal filing Monday that was gross and potentially dangerous. It was the way he went about getting the news out there.

  • Yankees takeaways from Tuesday's 3-1 win over Braves, including an impressive night from the pitching staff

    The Yankees snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Braves on Tuesday.

  • Nets' Kevin Durant leaves game, ruled out after suffering thigh injury vs. Heat in first quarter

    Kevin Durant is only 10 days removed from his return following a hamstring injury.

  • Robert Whittaker dominates Kelvin Gastelum, makes strong case for Adesanya rematch

    On a night when a social media star knocked out a former MMA champion in a ridiculously one-sided fashion, Robert Whittaker reminded the world what a true fighter is all about.

  • Israel Adesanya-Robert Whittaker 2 the fight to make after UFC Vegas 24

    Marvin Vettori can wait.

  • Bellator 257 results: Vadim Nemkov retains light heavyweight title with win over Phil Davis

    Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov picked up a victory in the light heavyweight grand prix quarterfinals and successfully defended his title by defeating no. 3 ranked Phil Davis. The vast majority of the fight was a stand-up battle where Nemkov decisively outstruck his opponent 145-63, whom Nemkov defeated in their first fight in 2018 by split decision in Tel Aviv, Israel. Not only was Nemkov’s voluminous striking output evident, he also took down Davis, a former NCAA Division 1 All-American wrestler, a handful of times. This came as somewhat of a surprise as the highly decorated wrestler previously claimed he would utilize wrestling in his gameplan. Nemkov’s conditioning also looked superb, something fans have not been able to evaluate fully, as this fight was the first time the 28-year-old champion went a full five rounds in his career. Nemkov’s victory over Davis propelled him to the light heavyweight grand prix semi-finals, where he will take on the winner of Yoel Romero and Anthony Johnson. https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1383254050330726408?s=20 Bellator 257 results: Corey Anderson TKOs Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov in Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinals No. 3 ranked light heavyweight Corey Anderson advanced to the semi-finals of the light heavyweight grand prix in the Bellator 257 co-main event with a ground and pound TKO victory in the third round over Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov. Yagshimuradov appeared to be a formidable opponent in the first, throwing powerful punches that Anderson respected. Perhaps Yagshimuradov’s highlight of the fight was a rear spinning heel kick toward the end of the first, breaking Anderson’s guard and connecting. Anderson indicated after the fight it slightly threw off his equilibrium. The second and third rounds were much more prosperous for “Overtime,” as he secured a takedown and utilized ground and pound toward the end of the round and went back to the well in the third with great success.With his TKO victory over Yagshimuradov, Anderson advanced to the semi-finals of the light heavyweight grand prix, where he will take on former division champion and current heavyweight titleholder Ryan Bader. https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1383248827423940611?s=20 Featured photo TRENDING > Jake Paul and Ben Askren salaries revealed for Triller boxing bout Bellator 257 Results Bellator 257 Main card Vadim Nemkov def. Phil Davis via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)Corey Anderson def. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov via TKO (strikes) - Round 3, 2:15Veta Arteaga def. Desiree Yanez via majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)Paul Daley def. Sabah Homasi via TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 1:44 Bellator 257 Preliminary Card Julia Budd def. Dayana Silva via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Julius Anglickas def. Gregory Milliard via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Steve Mowry def. Shaun Asher via TKO (strikes) - Round 1, 0:55Grachik Bozinyan def. Demarques Jackson via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)Raymond Daniels def. Peter Stanonik via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-26)Lance Gibson Jr. def. Marcus Surin via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Karl Albrektsson def. Viktor Nemkov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Mads Burnell def. Saul Rogers via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 4:08Jay-Jay Wilson def. Pedro Carvalho via TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 0:53

  • Tom Brady seen walking, gives update on surgically repaired knee

    Brady's February knee procedure was reportedly more serious than initially reported.

  • Nick Foligno hopes to make Leafs debut Thursday vs. Jets

    Former Columbus Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno is eyeing Thursday as his potential debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs, he said on an NHL.com podcast. The Maple Leafs acquired the left wing on April 11 in a three-team trade with Columbus and the San Jose Sharks, with each team retaining a portion of Foligno's salary so he can join the North Division leaders for their Stanley Cup pursuit. Toronto visits the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

  • Tottenham fires manager Jose Mourinho after 17 months

    A collapse from 1st to 7th helped seal Mourinho's fate.

  • UCLA star Johnny Juzang enters NBA draft

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Johnny Juzang, who starred for UCLA in the Bruins' run to the Final Four, is entering his name in the NBA draft but not hiring an agent. The sophomore guard announced his decision Tuesday on social media, leaving open the possibility of returning to Westwood. The Bruins lost to then-undefeated Gonzaga in the national semifinals in their first Final Four appearance since 2008.

  • Analyzing a potential Cardinals-Dolphins trade in 2021 draft

    With the Dolphins rumored to be looking at trade down scenarios, does it make sense for the Cardinals to move up?