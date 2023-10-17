Darcy Kuemper with a Spectacular Goalie Save vs. Calgary Flames
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys need to improve after a tough loss in Week 5.
The Rangers are headed home to Arlington with a 2-0 lead in this ALCS.
Getting ready for your fantasy basketball draft? We have compiled all of our great content in one place — the 2023-24 Draft Kit!
Dan Titus breaks down two Central Division guards who offer upside value in fantasy basketball drafts.
Damien Harris is reportedly 'going to be fine' after being taken off the field in an ambulance Sunday night.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Campbell will support teachers in cities where he grew up, went to college and where he's played in the NFL.
Oregon's coach was aggressive the whole game. Was it always the smart play? Also in this edition: Deion Sanders and Colorado have taken their lumps after an embarrassing few weeks but far exceeded expectations.
Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor, Angel City forward Sydney Leroux and Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers headline the top 13 plays of the weekend.
Jason Fitz is joined by Frank Schwab to recap each and every game from the Sunday Week 6 NFL slate. The dynamic duo highlight the Buffalo Bills' narrow escape from the New York Giants, the undefeated teams' first losses as the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, respectively (which leads to a debate over who is the best team in the NFL six weeks in) and the Baltimore Ravens beating the Tennessee Titans in London, as the Titans appear to be broken. Jason and Frank recap all the remaining Sunday games, as they were impressed by performances from the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins and came away discouraged by the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots.
“The kid Carter, what a game he had out there," manager Bruce Bochy marveled after the Rangers' ALCS Game 1 victory over the Astros.
Jorge Martin examines how Week 6 left many fantasy managers wondering where all these underwhelming offensive performances came from.
It was a fitting ending to another bad day for the Patriots.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to all of the major games that took place this weekend in college football as quite a handful of ranked teams suffered a loss on Saturday.
Brian Hoyer took over for Garoppolo in the second half against his former team.
