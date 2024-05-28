Darcy Alford of Mary G. Montgomery High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week, we honor Darcy Alford as the WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Alford is a junior at Mary G. Montgomery High School where she has been setter on the varsity volleyball team for three years.

She competed with the Mobile Storm Volleyball Club and is a current member of Lower Alabama Volleyball Club where she is playing libero.

As a junior, she had a total 34 aces, 275 kills, 32 blocks, 324 assists, and 142 digs.

She is on track to be a multiple record setter for Mary G. Montgomery High School volleyball.

She has a 4.5 GPA and made a 24 on the ACT.

Alford is a Member of the National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, and History National Honor Society.

