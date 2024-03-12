DaQuan Jones re-signs with Bills

Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones will remain in Buffalo.

Jones and his agents posted on social media that he has re-signed with the Bills on a two-year, $16 million contract with $10.5 million guaranteed.

The 32-year-old Jones has spent the last two seasons with the Bills. Prior to that he played one year in Carolina, and seven years in Tennessee.

Last season Jones started the first five games before suffering a pectoral injury that is often season-ending. But Jones returned for Week 17, started the final two games of the regular season and also started the Bills' two playoff games. They'll pencil him into the starting lineup this year as well.