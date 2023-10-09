DaQuan Jones, Matt Milano out indefinitely with injuries requiring surgery

Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed on Monday that Buffalo will be without two of its key defenders for an extended period of time.

Via multiple reporters, McDermott said in a video conference that defensive lineman DaQuan Jones needs surgery for a pectoral injury and linebacker Matt Milano needs leg surgery.

They are both out for the foreseeable future but McDermott did not necessarily rule them out for the rest of the season.

Jones suffered his injury in the first quarter, with McDermott saying postgame that it didn't look good. Milano reportedly has a broken bone and ligament damage.

Despite playing in London on Sunday, the Bills will be back in action in Week 6 when they play the Giants at home for Sunday Night Football.