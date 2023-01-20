The Bills have two players with injury designations for Sunday’s home game against the Bengals.

Defensive tackles DaQuan Jones and Jordan Phillips are both listed as questionable for the divisional round of the playoffs. Both players were limited in practice this week.

Jones (calf) had a tackle and a quarterback hit in 49 snaps against the Dolphins last Sunday. Jones started 16 games this season and had 38 tackles, two sacks, and a fumble recovery.

Phillips (shoulder) did not play against Miami. He had 20 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 12 regular season appearances.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) was also out against the Dolphins. He is set to play after practicing fully all of this week.

DaQuan Jones, Jordan Phillips questionable for Bills originally appeared on Pro Football Talk