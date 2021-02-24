DaQuan Jeffries with an alley oop vs the Brooklyn Nets
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
DaQuan Jeffries (Sacramento Kings) with an alley oop vs the Brooklyn Nets, 02/23/2021
DaQuan Jeffries (Sacramento Kings) with an alley oop vs the Brooklyn Nets, 02/23/2021
UCLA track and field coach Avery Anderson announced on Monday that Chris Weiland had been dismissed from the team.
The NBA announced its reserves for the 2021 All-Star Game on Tuesday, as selected by the league's coaches.
DeMarcus Cousins is soon to be a free agent as the Houston Rockets prepare to waive the center as early as Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Cousins is Houston's leading rebounder (7.6 per game) and is averaging a career-low 9.6 points. The Rockets intend to return to a "small ball" lineup with Christian Wood coming back from an ankle injury.
Gane is a solid -275 favorite at BetMGM, while Rozenstruik is at a more favorable +230.
UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes defended her belt and took down one of the biggest names in UFC history when she finished Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 back in 2016. Now a two-division champion, Nunes will put her featherweight title on the line Against Megan Anderson at UFC 259 on Saturday, March 6. Watch Nunes's destruction of Rousey at UFC 207 ahead of her bout with Anderson at UFC 259. (Video courtesy of UFC) TRENIDNG > Watch Israel Adesanya destroy Paulo Costa ahead of UFC 259 Recount Amanda Nunes's win over Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Green apparently still doesn't believe that his habitual groin hunting in 2016 warranted a Finals suspension.
"Hell yes," Newton said about a potential return to New England.
Is it all that odd, Naomi?
Daniil Medvedev reached the final in Melbourne on the back of a 20-match winning streak but was beaten in straight sets by Djokovic, who clinched his 18th Grand Slam crown. The Serb's triumph means 15 of the last 16 majors have been won by Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal.
Yahoo's Vincent Goodwill and Seerat Sohi join the show to discuss the T-Wolves new coach, why Dame isn't starting in the All-Star Game and if Giannis needs to give up on the 3-point shot.
Stephen Curry was a late scratch from their Saturday game because he was "not feeling well."
How much is Russell Wilson really worth in a trade?
Is Isaiah Wilson's troubled stint with the Titans finished after one season?
At age 42, Zuluzinho showed he can still pack a punch and nearly pulled off an upset.
He's got a point.
The Mavericks have reached out to the Golden State Warriors to gauge interest in a Kristaps Porzingis trade.
Jason Avant was around the Eagles for all of the 2020 season and never saw Jalen Hurts with a backup mindset. By Dave Zangaro
DMC is free, but would he be a good fit for the Celtics?
The stories and reports surrounding Colts QB Carson Wentz are varied, but his former teammates know the truth. By Adam Hermann
Norman had yet to talk about the play until now.