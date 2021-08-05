DaQuan Jeffries with a 2-pointer vs the Utah Jazz Blue
DaQuan Jeffries (San Antonio Spurs) with a 2-pointer vs the Utah Jazz Blue, 08/04/2021
Lakers added triple-double threat Russell Westbrook, Heat add Kyle Lowry and Bulls upgrade their roster. The Pelicans are the biggest losers so far.
LeBron James has a message for the critics commenting on the age of the new Los Angeles Lakers roster.
The Bulls are signing Alex Caruso to a four-year, $37 million contract.
Let's take inventory of where Golden State's roster stands as of Wednesday afternoon.
Lessons never stop in the NBA, and the Warriors learned a hard one in the failure of the Alen Smailagic experiment.
In the wake of arguably the greatest track race in Olympic history, 400m hurdles champion Karsten Warholm ignited a row about shoe technology when he called his nearest rival’s super spikes "b-------".
The Nets, Lakers, Pacers and Spurs will participate.
With players getting snapped up, the market for Kelly Oubre reportedly has cooled. Could that work in the Warriors' favor?
Anna Cockrell was disqualified from the womens 400m hurdles final at the Tokyo Olympics Tuesday night.
There still are a handful of players left for the Warriors to target in free agency.
Eric Paschall and Donovan Mitchell were reunited following a trade between the Warriors and Jazz.
Eric Paschall now gets the opportunity to play alongside Donovan Mitchell, a long-time friend.
Adding Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony to LeBron James and Anthony Davis could make the Lakers a juggernaut. Or it could blow up in their faces.
After much hoping and fussing, Victor Oladipo finally got to Miami last March.
The Warriors focused on the future with their draft picks, but Steph Curry knows they are part of the Warriors' plan to get back to the top.
Just when it seemed like NBA free agency had slowed to a crawl, the Knicks unleashed a firestorm with the planned signing of Kemba Walker.
Point guard Kemba Walker plans to sign with Knicks after being bought out by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Wednesday's big NBA free agency news helps the Sixers in an unexpected way. By Adam Hermann
Enes Kanter literally wasted no time in expressing his excitement about returning to the Celtics in free agency.
‘No thank you,’ bronze winner Sarah Robles finally responds