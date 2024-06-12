Daphne pitcher, Alabama commit Vic Moten named Miss Softball: “It’s breathtaking’

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne softball fell just short of the 7A state title last month — adding fuel to the fire for the Trojan’s program that welcomes back every player next season.

The veteran group will be led by the best player in the state this year — as Daphne pitcher Vic Moten was named 2024 Miss Softball by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. She awarded the top honor in Jacksonville this weekend.

“It was great, I worked really hard,” Moten said. “Once I got the news it was breathtaking, it still is.”

Moten posted the best ERA (0.46) in Class 7A this year, while recording 35 wins in this season with 463 strikeouts, 22 shutouts, 17 no-hitters and three perfect games. The rising senior is committed to play at Alabama.

“I’d say I’ve been competitive for a while, but I’ve never really put myself out there to be recognized,” Moten told WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli, “But at the state tournament this year, I just kind of put it upon myself to show everybody who Daphne is and who I am. And I did just that.”

She sure did. Moten led Daphne to the championship game against Hewitt-Trussville after helping the Trojans survive a tough elimination bracket. Daphne head coach Jenny Laird says Moten is a once-in-a-lifetime talent.

“We have a great group of kids and, all the time, they’re lifting each other up,” said Laird. “So they kind of feed off of each other. The attitude, energy and effort — three things that you can control all the time, she is exemplary in that.”

Moten’s postseason honors include Class 7A Player of the Year and Gatorade Player of the Year. Trojan’s sophomore outfielder Abby Johnson was named first team All-State for 7A, as well.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.