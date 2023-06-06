Danville's Lawrence thought basketball was path, now committed to Indiana for football

Evan Lawrence went into high school planning to concentrate on basketball. After playing football since kindergarten, he put the shoulder pads, helmet and cleats to the side.

It didn’t take.

Danville football coach Jayme Comer urged Lawrence to keep his options open and by the summer going into his sophomore year, the now 6-7, 255-pound Lawrence was back on board as a football player.

“Going into my freshman year I thought, ‘I better start narrowing my (sports) down to get better,’” Lawrence said. “My plan was to go for basketball. But after talking to coach Comer, I had no reason not to come out for football. I’m grateful for that.”

That decision to return to football led Lawrence to the path to an offer from Indiana and a commitment Monday night. The offer came on the heels of offers from Ball State and Eastern Michigan after coaches from those schools watched Lawrence at a mega camp last week in Bloomington.

Lawrence, who had previous offers from Indiana State and Illinois State, had previous contact with Indiana coaches and after the camp was told by IU offensive line coach Bob Bostad to keep his options open.

“I had a good feeling (an offer was coming),” said Lawrence, who projects as a left or right tackle. “IU’s facilities are a huge step up from everything I’ve seen and the fact that they are in the Big Ten is a big thing. I have a lot of work ahead of me, but I’m hoping I can make it to the (NFL) some day. I’m going to put my head down and get to work.”

Lawrence comes from an athletic family. His mother, Jennifer (Krause) Lawrence, was inducted into Rose-Hulman’s athletic hall of fame in 2012. She was a standout player at Danville and set 18 school records in college. His father, David Lawrence, played basketball and was on the track team at Rose-Hulman.

Comer played Lawrence mostly on defense as a sophomore and as a tight end last year as a junior. “I was kind playing tackle at the tight end position,” Lawrence said with a laugh. But that versatility and athleticism is the biggest reason Comer thought Lawrence should keep his options open, even when he chose not to play as a freshman.

“He wasn’t sure at first,” Comer said. “Evan and his parents had a number of conversations about if it would be worth it. He decided it was. He moves really well and has great feet and now he’s learned to play pretty aggressive and dominate. He was going to pick up more offers with the way he moves and his athleticism for a player his size.”

Lawrence averaged 13.0 points and 9.5 rebounds as a junior on Danville’s 18-8 basketball team that won a Class 3A sectional championship. He earned a spot in the IBCA/IHSAA Underclass Showcase later this month. Lawrence is also all-Sagamore Conference in the shot put, finishing seventh in the regional.

“That’s why (college coaches) like him,” Comer said of his versatility.

Lawrence said adding weight will be important for playing tackle in college, though that is not something is too concerned with yet.

“It’s a big thing, but the IU coaches told me not to put on bad weight,” he said. “I’ve been working out a lot, eating chicken and steak. When I get there (to college), they can put me on a plan to help get my weight where it needs to be.”

It is probably an unlikely story, from basically giving up on football to a Big Ten commitment in two years. Lawrence said he is grateful Comer stayed after him about football.

“I’ve got to thank him,” Lawrence said. “He’s been so helpful in this time period with me. He was talking to me a lot and finally I was like, ‘OK, I’ll come out.’ I’m glad I did.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana football recruiting: Danville's Evan Lawrence commits to Indiana