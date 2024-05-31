Danville’s hockey team dashes back onto the ice after three years

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — For three years, the Danville Dashers hockey team has not existed — that is until today.

This fall, Danville’s hockey team will dash back onto the ice.

“We have sat, I don’t say dormant because we just weren’t a team. And now we’re back.” said team General Manager Diane Short.

The Danville Dashers were replaced in 2021 after nine years. Fast forward three years and the team is one again preparing for a fall season at Palmer Arena.

“We’ve just been doing the process of negotiating and going back and forth because we want to make it right,” Short said. “The arena wants to make it right for us and we want to make sure the arena is covered also.”

The return was officially announced on Thursday, but Short said she knew for the last couple of weeks.

“My phone’s been blowing up all day since we announced it,” Short added. “I think the excitement is that Danville loves their hockey.”

Ownership and the arena have been working for the last year to make it happen.

“It’s been very obvious how much the community wanted the dancers back in Danville, and the Arena and wanted them back as well,” said Palmer Arena General Manager Teri Gaffney.

Gaffney added there’s a lot to do this summer to prepare for the season this October.

“Lot of planning going on, getting our ice ready. That’s going to be exciting; all the planning and it’s going to be leading up to that first night,” Gaffney said. “I’ve got a feeling every seat’s going to be full on that one. So, it’s going to be all hands on deck around here.”

It’s a homecoming years in the making.

“This is home to me,” Short said. “So I’m thrilled.”

The team said to be on the lookout next week as they plan on introducing their coach and their new team logo.

