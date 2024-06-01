Danville girls coast to fourth consecutive district title

May 31—DANVILLE — Not playing for longer than three weeks can create rust for many teams.

However, most aren't like the Danville girls lacrosse team, which is glued together by a senior class that's played together for a decade and whose dominance has become the norm.

The Ironmen continued their dominance during Friday's District 4 Class 2A championship game in front of a home crowd. Danville jumped on Lewisburg from the start en route to a 20-4 win for a fourth consecutive district crown and its 10th in the last 12 years.

Danville will host District 3 runner-up Wyomissing in the first round of the state tournament Tuesday at a time to be determined.

"Us seniors have been playing together mostly since we were in second grade, so to come out and win it our senior year altogether and play as well as we did was amazing," said Ironmen senior attack Jera Strony.

"I have to give credit to all the underclassmen — they've really been a great support this year with practice and filling in that play time when the upperclassmen needed a break. They really were the backbone of the team. And then obviously the leadership of the senior class was just impeccable."

Danville hadn't played since downing Crestwood 13-12 on May 8. Despite the extended hiatus, the Ironmen showed no signs of rust while netting 10 first-quarter goals.

Strony put Danville on the board after she made a spin move towards the goal and put the ball into the net at the 8:41 mark. Addison Reidle doubled Danville's lead less than a minute later. Not 40 seconds after Reidle's goal, Gracie Kitka made it 3-0 with 7:18 remaining in the quarter. Kitka, a sophomore, recorded her 100th career point with the goal.

"She had the opportunity to work with this awesome senior class as a freshman last year — she started with them," said Marcie Kitka, Danville's first-year coach and Gracie's mother. "She is a lefty, so she filled a void on the left side. But they have worked very well with her, incorporating her into the plays, (and) getting her to the point where she's successful on the field. This is an awesome milestone for her."

After Kitka's goal, Karissa Baylor, Strony and Reidle tallied goals in a 30-second span for a 6-0 lead.

Facing a six-goal deficit, Lewisburg received its first goal from Ava Motto with 3:55 to go in the opening quarter. However, Danville responded with four more goals before the end of the period. Lucy Pickle and Addy Palm scored their first goals, while Strony added two more to put the Ironmen ahead 10-1 heading into the second.

"You can't get the ball without getting it off the draw," Strony said. "Addison Reidle and our circle players, Lucy Pickle and Addy Palm, just came out; they controlled the game every time with the draw. Addy (Reidle) is able to put it wherever she wants, and Lucy and the other Addy get there and they get that ball. So we really can't do anything on offense without them getting the ball."

The second quarter also started with a Strony goal when she took advantage of a turnover near Lewisburg's net for an 11-1 lead. Gracie Kitka scored again before the Green Dragons tallied consecutive goals. Erin Lowthert netted Lewisburg's second goal before Motto found the back of the goal again to make it 12-3 with 2:22 remaining.

Reidle and Strony closed the half with Danville goals for a 14-3 lead at the break.

After Pickle scored the first goal of the second half, Motto tallied her team-leading third goal with 5:05 left in the third for a 15-4 deficit. Strony then registered her seventh goal of the game with about 17 seconds left to push the lead to 16-4.

Danville capped the scoring with four goals in the fourth. Strony scored twice for a game-leading nine goals, while Palm and Reidle each found the back of the net once more in the period.

Reidle followed Strony's team-high total with four goals, while Gracie Kitka, Palm and Pickle each scored twice. Palm led the Ironmen with four assists. Pickle and Reidle recorded three and two, respectively.

Danville goalie Julie Johnson stopped four shots. However, she didn't face much pressure as her defense stifled the Green Dragons' offense for the most part. Danville dominated possession and applied pressure on Lewisburg throughout the game.

"Our defense, I can't even explain how grateful I am for them," Strony said. "They are some of the fastest, strongest players I have ever had the pleasure of playing with. I think with Lauren Weader and Bella Gonzalez-Jenkins at the helm, they really just stepped it up today. They threw on the (double-teams), they threw on the pressure, and Julie was able to make those really clutch saves."

The Danville senior class will get to play in one more game at Ironmen Stadium. If the Ironmen beat Wyomissing on Tuesday, they'll face either Archbishop Carroll or Springfield Township in the state quarterfinals on June 8.

Danville has never won a state playoff game in the 12-year history of the program.

"We are going in headstrong — not overconfident, but just confident enough," Marcie Kitka said. "I think it's gonna be a pretty good matchup. I think it's maybe gonna be a neck-and-neck game. If this team is able to keep their composure in high-pressure situations. And if we are able to do that — keep our composure, play strong, hard defense and make our connections on offense — I think they may make it out of the first round of states."

------

DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A LACROSSE

FINAL

At Ironmen Stadium, Danville

DANVILLE 20, LEWISBURG 4

Lewisburg;1;2;1;0 — 4

Danville;10;4;2;4 — 20

First quarter

D: Jera Strony, 8:41; D: Addison Reidle, 7:52; D: Gracie Kitka, 7:18; D: Karissa Baylor, 5:36; D: Strony (Addy Palm), 5:22; D: Reidle, 5:06; L: Ava Motto, 3:55; D: Lucy Pickle (Palm), 2:13; D: Strony (Palm), 1:28; D: Palm, 37.1; D: Strony (Pickle), 12.9.

Second quarter

D: Strony, 11:31; D: Kitka, 7:11; L: Erin Lowthert, 4:05; D: Reidle (Pickle), 1:12; Strony (Reidle), 5.0.

Third quarter

D: Pickle, 8:27; L: Motto, 5:05; D: Strony (Lizzy Metzer), 17.0.

Fourth quarter

D: Strony (Palm), 10:51; D: Palm (Pickle), 7:53; D: Strony (Reidle), 5:47; D: Reidle, 4:04.

Saves: Lewisburg 4 (Addreeyan Ren); Danville 4 (Julie Johnson).