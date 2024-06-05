Danville falls in double OT heartbreaker

Jun. 4—DANVILLE — As the close ticked closer to zero as regulation came to an end, the Danville girls lacrosse players, coaches and the home crowd thought they would see the program win its first-ever state playoff game.

However, Wyomissing's Molly Macrina corralled a ground ball, and was able to get a shot into the net just before the fourth quarter came to a close to force overtime.

Macrina's goal rejuvenated the Spartans as they received a goal from Sophia Zeppos at the 2:24 mark of double overtime en route to an 11-10 win in Tuesday's PIAA Class first-round game at Ironmen Stadium.

The Spartans will take on Archbishop Carroll in the quarterfinals on Saturday while Danville remains winless in the state playoffs. Danville ends its season at 17-3.

"They played their hearts out in the last few games against Crestwood, Abington Heights and Allentown Central Catholic — our nonconference games," said Marcie Kitka, who just completed her first year as Danville's coach. "And that helped prepare us for this game today. These girls played their hearts out. I couldn't have asked for anymore from them."

"Ultimately, the goal that got us in (overtime) at 10-10, we had two different looks of that," said Wyomissing coach Keith Reidinger. "But, honestly, it was just a heads-up play. Ground ball, moved it, and quite frankly we were very fortunate with 0.1 seconds."

Before the game was sent to overtime, Addison Reidle gave Danville a 10-9 lead with 5:39 left in the fourth quarter, which the Ironmen didn't relinquish until Macrina's goal.

Danville headed into the final frame up 9-8 after rallying from three goals down in the third quarter. With the Ironmen behind 7-4, Jera Strony started the rally after fighting off a double-team at the 4:57 mark. Less than a minute later, Strong was involved in another goal as she found a cutting Lucy Pickle for a 7-6 score.

Then, Gracie Kitka tied it up after finding the back of the net with 3:32 left in the third. Kitka gave Danville its first lead of the game at 8-7 on her second goal of the game with 2:06 remaining. Karissa Baylor added Danville's ninth goal before a Wyomissing scored to end the third.

"We use the word patience a lot, and they stayed patient," Marcie Kitka said. "They waited for the prefect timing for the shots. I don't wanna say that they got lucky, but they just played the game they know how to play cut after cut. And they found the back of the cage when needed, and they brought us out of that deficit."

Wyomissing took a 4-3 lead into halftime after scoring the game's first two goals. Strony scored her first two goals to tie the game at 2-2 heading into the second quarter. Strony tallied all three of Danville's goals in the first half.

Strony recorded four goals to lead Danville. Strony added an assist, as did Pickle. Pickle also compiled her 500th career draw in the second quarter. Additionally, Addy Palm found the back of the net in the third quarter, and goalie Julie Johnson made seven saves.

Tuesday's loss marked the last game for Danville's ten seniors. They are Pickle, Reidle, Palm, Strony, Kara Baylor, Leah Aumen, Bella Gonzalez-Jenkins, Lauren Weader, Alivia Hosterman and Lilibeth Pitcavage. Some of them have played together since they were in second grade.

The senior class won four District 4 championships and went 60-13-1 in four seasons. The seniors also never lost a CSLL game in four years.

"They fill eight positions on the field out of the 12," Marcie Kitka said. "They are a great class. They have great leadership, great lacrosse IQ. They are constantly coaching each other, and encouraging each other, encouraging the underclassmen, and coaching the underclassmen, and reminding them of the things they need to do, corrections they need to make.

"They are going to be missed tremendously, not only on the field, but off of the field also."

Zeppos and Karly Hyde led the Spartans with three goals each while Macrina added two. Mackey Lentz, Abigail Zechman and Kacey Maggs also found the back of the net for Wyomissing. Goalie Skylar Maggs stopped seven shots.

------

PIAA CLASS 2A LACROSSE

FIRST ROUND

At Ironmen Stadium, Danville

WYOMISSING 11, DANVILLE 10, 2OT

Wyomissing;2;2;4;2;0;1 — 11

Danville;2;1;6;1;0;0 — 10

First quarter

W: Mackey Lentz (Karly Hyde), 10:10; W: Molly Macrina, 9:47; D: Jera Strony, 7:59; D: Strony, 2:30.

Second quarter

W: Hyde, 7:25; W: Abigail Zechman (Sophia Zeppos), 5:28; D: Strony, 3:31.

Third quarter

W: Kacey Maggs (Hyde), 11:18; W: Hyde, 11:05; D: Addy Palm, 8:50; W: Hyde, 6:05; D: Strony, 4:57; D: Lucy Pickle (Strony), 4:19; D: Gracie Kitka, 3:32; D: Kitka, 2:06; D: Karissa Baylor, 1:13; W: Zeppos, 41.1.

Fourth quarter

W: Zeppos, 9:52; D: Addison Reidle (Pickle), 5:39; W: Macrina, 0.1.

Double overtime

W: Zeppos, 2:24.