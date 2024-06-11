Danville falls in 4A semifinal

Jun. 10—FREDERICKSBURG — Danville made its living on two-out, two-strike hits all postseason. It carried them to Monday's PIAA Class 4A semifinals.

Monday afternoon, Holy Ghost Prep dealt the Ironmen a little bit of its own medicine and it ended Danville's season one game short of a state championship berth.

The Firebirds scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, sending Danville to an 8-6 loss at Earl Wenger Field in Fredericksburg. It was the Ironmen's third loss in as many tries this century in the state semifinal.

"It's a good baseball team we played," Danville coach Devin Knorr said.

Then there was a rueful chuckle.

"We made a living this year off two-out, two-strike hits. We've been opportunistic and (Holy Ghost Prep) bit us with that," he said. "They made the bigger ABs (at-bats) in this game, and sometimes that's how baseball works."

Danville won a District 4 Class 4A championship, made the school's third state semifinal appearance, and wrapped its season at 19-5. The Ironmen graduate just two seniors from its starting lineup — catcher Jack Gibson and shortstop Reece McCarthy.

"I can't say enough about how these kids fought, not just today, but all season," Knorr said. "We have nothing to hang our heads about."

"I didn't get a chance to play last year because of an injury, so I just felt really blessed and happy," Gibson said. "There aren't really any sad emotions — there probably will be when I get home — I'm happy. That loss does sting, but I'm just happy we all got to experience this year."

It's a group of Ironmen who have played baseball together since the 9-10-year-old Little League all-star season.

"We've played together a long time, we know how we play, how we react to things," Gibson said. "Now you are going to get me a little emotional. It's a little bittersweet."

Danville took a 6-5 lead into the bottom of the seventh. But the young Firebirds — there are 12 sophomores on the roster, seven in its starting lineup, plus reliever and winning pitcher Bam McNab — kept spoiling pitches from Danville reliever Wyatt Shultz, and were able to plate three runs to take the lead.

"We train two-strike approach, two-strike hitting in batting practice. It's something we've been working on since September in fall workouts and throughout the winter," Holy Ghost Prep coach Greg Olenski said. "It's not anything new to us."

Nine-hole hitter Matt Evans led off the sixth with a double, took third on a flyout and scored on a sacrifice fly by Edwin Rosado to tie the game at 6-6.

Joe Amati then turned a 1-2 count into a walk, and Tyler Bergkoetter singled on a 0-2 count to put runners on the corners to start the seventh.

"Our coaches went to see them play on Friday in the quarterfinals (against Dallas). We knew they were going to be a good hitting team," Gibson said. "Good hitting teams, you know they are going to have a good two-strike approach.

Amati scored on a wild pitch for a 7-6 lead. Shultz then got Collin Davis, who had three hits, two doubles and 3 RBIs, on sky a ball in the infield, but it was dropped to let the third run of the inning in. Danville third baseman Matt Acor ran down a flare down the left-field line to make an over-the-shoulder, sliding basket catch to prevent more damage and end the inning.

Danville got an infield single with one out from Gibson and Lincoln Diehl was hit by a pitch in the top of the seventh. McNab ended the game with a 4-6-3 double play after a visit from his pitching coach to send the Firebirds into Thursday's Class 4A championship at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at Penn State against Indiana, a 10-3 winner over Fleetwood in the other semifinal. The final is set for 1:30 p.m.

"These sophomores have learned a lot (this year). We got bumped around a little bit early in the season, and we learned from those losses," Olenski, whose team improved to 17-8 on the season, said. "Bam's got a fierce competitiveness to him, and it's not something that can be taught."

Danville took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Cole Duffy doubled to open the game and Acor reached on an error to put runners on the corners. After Acor stole second, Duffy was erased at home on an infield grounder. Shultz made it 1-0 with an RBI groundout. Gibson worked a walk in front of Diehl's RBI single for a 2-0 advantage.

Danville's defense cost it a run in the second. Davis doubled to lead off the inning and moved to third on a wild pitch with one out, but Danville starter Garrett Hoffman got a strikeout for the second out before a misplayed grounder allowed Davis to score to cut the lead to 2-1.

Acor singled in the third took second on McCarthy's sacrifice bunt, and later scored on Gibson's two-out RBI single for a 3-1 lead.

The Firebirds would tie the score, again helped by the Danville defense. A lead-off error would score on a Davis RBI double before Matt Reineau tied the game at 3-3 with a sacrifice fly.

The Ironmen appeared to be in good shape after the fifth. With one out, Duffy and Acor each singled, and McCarthy walked to load the bases. Shultz broke the tie with an RBI single to make it 4-3. Gibson was frozen by a nasty curveball on a 2-1 count, but then lined a 2-2 pitch into center field for his second RBI single in as many at-bats, giving Danville a 5-3 lead along with chasing Reinau, the Holy Ghost Prep starter.

"It was a slider. I was in my two-strike approach," Gibson said. "I like to say hitting is contagious and my boy Wyatt had just had an RBI single in front of me."

Diehl greeted McNab with an RBI single to make it 6-3, but McNab settled in, getting an out at home, and a groundout to end the Danville threat.

Holy Ghost Prep didn't wait long to answer. Hoffman allowed a single and walk around a comebacker to end his night, and bring Shultz into the game.

A hit batter loaded the bases before Davis singled home two runs to cut the lead to 6-5. After a strikeout, another walk loaded the bases, but Shultz got a fielder's choice out at second to keep Danville with a one-run lead.

------

PIAA CLASS 4A PLAYOFFS

SEMIFINAL

at Earl Wegner Field, Fredricksburg

HOLY GHOST PREP 8, DANVILLE 6

Danville;201;030;0 — 6-11-4

Holy Ghost Prep;012;023;x — 8-7-1

Gavin Hoffman, Wyatt Shultz (5) and Jack Gibson. Matt Reineau, Bam McNab (5) and Matt Baker.

WP: McNab; LP: Shultz.

Danville: Cole Duffy, 2-for-4, double, run; Matt Acor, 3-for-4, 3 runs; Reese McCarthy, 2 runs; Shultz, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Gibson, 3-for-3, 2 RBIs; Lincoln Diehl, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs.

Holy Ghost Prep: Edwin Rosado, 1-for-3, run, RBI; Joe Amati, 2 runs; Tyler Bregskoeter, 1-for-2, 2 runs; Collin Davis, 3-for-4, 2 doubles, run, 3 RBIs; Matt Evans, double, run.