Danville Dashers unveils new logo, introduces new head coach ahead of return to the ice

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Dashers has unveiled a new look and a new coach ahead of their return to the ice this fall.

The Dashers have laid dormant for the past three years, after David S. Palmer Arena elected to replace the Dashers with a different hockey team in a different league. That team — the Vermilion County Bobcats — won only nine games out of more than 80 and folded in March of 2023.

Now, the Dashers are coming back to Palmer Arena and they are doing so with a fresh look.

The team unveiled an updated logo, keeping their orange and black color scheme and deer theme. The new logo, compared to the old one, looks fiercer and more menacing.

The Danville Dashers logo of 2010-2021

(Courtesy of the Dashers’ Facebook page)

The Danville Dashers logo of 2024 to present

(Courtesy of the Dashers’ Facebook page)

Balloons Over Vermilion 2024 featuring nightly ‘Balloon Glow’

The team also introduced its new head coach at a press conference last week. AJ Tesoriero, a former assistant coach for the Dashers, is the team’s new skipper.

A schedule for the Dashers’ 2024-2025 season has not been released yet.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.