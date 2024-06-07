Danville blanks Conwell-Egan in state quarters

Jun. 6—FREDERICKSBURG — Cole Duffy found a motivator like no other in the first inning of Thursday's state playoff game.

The Danville junior led off the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinal against Conwell-Egan with a triple but was stranded at third base. Minutes later, the Eagles threatened with a runner at third base and Duffy returned the favor, sparking a string of five shutout innings.

The Ironmen got Duffy a lead with a pair of second-inning runs, and Wyatt Shultz closed the 2-0 victory with a pair of no-hit innings at Earl Wenger Field.

"Man, it feels wonderful to get the team here (and) to pitch lights-out," said Duffy. "I really wanted to help my guys get to where we're at now."

With its sixth consecutive win, Danville (19-4) advanced to the state semifinals for the third time in program history and first time since 2011. The Ironmen will play Monday against the winner of a quarterfinal between District 2 champion Dallas (20-4) and District 1 winner Holy Ghost Prep (13-8) that was postponed to today.

"It comes back to Cole and Wyatt pitching their guts out, we play clean defense, and we're right there," said Danville coach Devin Knorr. "We're playing our best baseball at this time of year, and that's how it's designed to be."

The Ironmen relied heavily on Duffy and Shultz during their regular season and district championship run, and that success translated to the state stage three days after Garrett Hoffman pitched a complete-game victory against Scranton Prep.

"It was amazing," Danville catcher Jack Gibson said of Thursday's four-hitter. "I have all the faith and trust in these pitchers to get the job done when they need to. That's what they do. They get the job done.

"They throw strikes, and we have seven players behind the pitchers to make the plays. That's what it comes down to."

The Ironmen couldn't have scripted a much better start than Duffy's long drive over the right fielder on the game's fourth pitch. They went the other way against Eagles righty Kyle Tuthill for each of their first three hits in the game.

Tuthill, a senior who was 4-0 with a 1.64 ERA, kept Duffy at third with a comebacker and a 6-4-3 double play.

"I hit that triple and I'm like, 'All right. We're going to get one (run) here,'" Duffy said. "I was a little disappointed we didn't get it in. And when they came out and got two on with two outs, I'm like OK — cool, calm and collected. Do what I do best and get them out."

Duffy retired the first two Conwell-Egan batters, but Braydon Janzer and Julian Grotz stung him for back-to-back singles, putting runners at the corners. Duffy got Keegan Johnson to ground into a force out in the middle of the diamond, one of several strong turns by Ironmen senior shortstop Reece McCarthy.

"Leading off the game with a triple sets the tone to get him into the flow of the game," said Knorr. "And I think it also set a tone with stranding him there that runs were going to be tough to come by today. He was going to have to be the ultimate competitor out there (on the mound), and what a huge moment to step up."

Duffy worked a fastball-slider mix low in the strike zone, and occasionally elevated his heater to coax swings. After allowing a one-out single in the home second, he retired nine consecutive Eagles to speed the game into the fifth inning.

"That's a gutsy performance," Knorr added. "I think from the get-go (he was) dialed-in."

Danville went ahead in the second when, with one out, Lincoln Diehl laced a single to right field, and Hoffman followed with a double to right-center. A pop out brought up sophomore Carter Raup, who opened the season as the Ironmen's leadoff hitter and transitioned to become a menace in the nine-hole.

Raup hit a ball to the left side that forced Eagles shortstop Johnson to charge and make a quick throw wide of the bag. First baseman Zach Linn caught the ball up the line and missed Raup with a sweep tag, allowing Diehl to score. The ball squirted out of Linn's glove and onto the infield dirt as he whirled around, allowing Hoffman to break safely for home for a 2-0 lead.

"That's an outstanding play of baserunning to get around the bag, find the ball and look for the next play," said Knorr. "Having that lead is great, but you didn't think it was just going to be two. But to get on top early and give ourselves momentum to where we get to play from in front ...

"We're making a little run in the state playoffs by playing out in front. We prefer to play that way."

It was plenty for Danville's pitching, who turned over the game to Shultz with Duffy having thrown only 66 pitches in five innings of four-hit ball. Shultz needed just 22 tosses to nail down his third save of the season, pitching around a hit batsman in each of the last two innings.

"Our kids, all year — whether they're playing from behind or from in front — our kids are fighters," said Knorr. "This team competes harder than most teams I've ever coached. They're just out there battling every single inning. We're at a point now where, and we'll see what happens, but we get to play in the state semifinals."

------

PIAA CLASS 4A BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

QUARTERFINAL

At Earl Wegner Field, Fredericksburg

DANVILLE 2, CONWELL-EGAN 0

Danville;020;000;0 — 2-6-1

Conwell-Egan;000;000;0 — 0-4-2

Cole Duffy, Wyatt Shultz (6) and Jack Gibson. Kyle Tuthill, Gianni Serenelli (6) and Braydon Janzer.

WP: Duffy. LP: Tuthill. S: Shultz.

Danville: Duffy 2-for-4, triple; Matt Acor 1-for-4; Lincoln Diehl 1-for-3, run; Garrett Hoffman 1-for-3, double, run; Eli Welliver 1-for-3.

Conwell-Egan: Janzer 1-for-2; Julian Grotz 1-for-3; Dylan Held 1-for-3; Chase Forester 1-for-3.