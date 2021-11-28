Danuel House Jr. with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

Reuters Videos

Thousands of Spanish police officers marched through Madrid on Saturday (November 27) to protest against a proposed reform of a security law which they say will hamper their ability to do their work.Politicians from Spain's three main conservative parties joined police officers in the protest against proposed changes to the 2015 Citizens Security Law, which critics say violates the right to protest and limits free expression.Dubbed the "Gag Law" by those who oppose it, the legislation allows authorities to fine media organizations for distributing unauthorized images of police, strictly limits demonstrations and imposes heavy fines for offenders.Spain's leftist government has proposed reforms including no longer classifying the taking of photographs or making of recordings of police at demonstrations as a serious offence.Under the changes, police will also have to use less harmful materials at protests after a number of people were seriously injured by rubber bullets fired by officers.