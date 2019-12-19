Dante's debut helps lift Ducks past Montana

It's a moment Oregon Ducks men's basketball coach, his players and the Ducks fanbase has been waiting for: The arrival of five-star freshman center N'Faly Dante.

Wednesday night at Matthew Knight Arena, Dante treated fans to an 11-point debut en route to an 81-48 win over Montana.

Dante missed Oregon's first 10 games of the season after he missed a deadline for his reclassification from the 2020 class to the 2019 class and was unable to enroll prior to the start of the season. Last week, Dante was allowed to enroll after the university's fall term ended.

And while a lot of eyeballs were on Dante, it must have taken the pressure off the rest of the team.

Francis Okoro led the Ducks with a double-double 12 points and 17 rebounds. Payton Pritchard added 14 points and seven assists, while Will Richardson dropped 14 points of his own.

After the Ducks turned the ball over early, they used an 11- run to create separation in the first half and took a 37-24 into halftime. From there, it was smooth sailing.

Of note, Okoro's 17 rebounds were the most for a UO player since Chris Boucher had 19 against Montana in December 2016.

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks, now 9-2, will host Texas Southern on Saturday.

