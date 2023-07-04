Dante Scarnecchia wants seven-time Pro Bowler in Patriots Hall of Fame

Even though former New England Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia is going into the Patriots’ Hall of Fame, he’s also still going to bat for Logan Mankins, who he feels is more deserving of the honor.

Mankins, a longtime standout offensive guard, played for the Patriots from 2005-2015. He had a stellar career, making the Pro Bowl seven times in his 11-year career. He was named a First-Team All-Pro player with New England in 2010. As a former first-round draft pick, he was certainly able to prove his worth.

Scarnecchia got to see Mankins firsthand in an eight-year stretch, and he believes the legendary guard is worthy of a Pro Football Hall of Fame nod, not just the Patriots Hall of Fame.

In a weekly column, ESPN’s Mike Reiss wrote:

Longtime Patriots assistant coach Dante Scarnecchia, who will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame alongside Mike Vrabel on Oct. 21, shared last week that he’s having a tough time reconciling that former New England offensive lineman Logan Mankins isn’t going in instead of him. In fact, Scarnecchia said he feels so strongly about Mankins that he says Mankins is Pro Football Hall of Fame worthy in his eyes.

There is little doubting Scarnecchia’s resume during his time with New England. With that in mind, Mankins’ resume is clearly impressive in its own right.

