Longtime Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia retired this offseason, and this time he means it.

The 72-year-old Scarnecchia also retired after the 2013 season, but after two years, he was persuaded to come back. But he told Mike Reiss of ESPN that he’s satisfied in retirement and is glad not to be involved in this year’s offseason because he isn’t comfortable coaching over videoconference.

“I look at the landscape that currently exists relative to this upcoming season, and more in particular now training camp, because OTAs aren’t going to happen, and say, ‘Oh my gosh, this as it currently exists is not for me,'” Scarnecchia said. “Virtual meetings with the players would be a nightmare for me because I’m not techno-savvy. I don’t like Zooming and doing all that. I’ve done it for 48 years. I think that’s plenty, and I’m really, really grateful for every day, every year of those 48, and all the things it’s provided us.”

Scarnecchia was perhaps Bill Belichick’s most important assistant coach, and his loss is a significant one in New England. He won’t be easy to replace, but he has to be replaced because he isn’t coming back.

Dante Scarnecchia says he’s retired for good this time originally appeared on Pro Football Talk