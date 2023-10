Former Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia joined "Zolak & Bertrand" with Phil Perry to talk about the issues the offensive line this year's team has had during the 1-5 start. Also, Scar warns against giving up on Mac Jones too quickly as some people did with another AFC East QB..

