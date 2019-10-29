Dante Scarnecchia: No excuses, Patriots not doing things very well on OL

The Patriots are 8-0, but that doesn’t mean they feel all is well with the team.

That much was clear when offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia spoke to reporters on Monday. Scarnecchia expressed displeasure with how his unit has been playing, particularly when it comes to the running game, and said that the responsibility for getting better starts with him.

“People have a right to criticize. We’re not doing things very well,” Scarnecchia said, via the Boston Herald. “We’re not running the ball very effectively, and it always starts up front. If that’s where the blame is going to go, put a target on my chest first. That’s how I feel about it. I’m responsible for those guys. Let’s start there.”

The Patriots lost center David Andrews before the season, left tackle Isaiah Wynn went on injured reserve after Week Two and right guard Shaq Mason has dealt with injuries, but Scarnecchia said the team is “not making excuses” for failing to meet their expectations up front.

Scarnecchia called himself “a huge optimist” when it comes to the unit getting better and history says that his work usually pays off with a positive outcome for the Patriots. Right now, though, he feels he has a lot of work to do.