Dante Scarnecchia gives new OL coach Adrian Klemm ringing endorsement

Former longtime New England Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia has high praise for new Patriots offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Klemm is coming to the Patriots after serving on the Oregon coaching staff last year.

Oregon’s offensive line was one of the best in the country. They allowed only five sacks all season, and their offense flourished as a result. Klemm had a huge hand in that effort as the team’s associate head coach and offensive line coach. He took on a third role as the program’s run game coordinator as well.

“Adrian is a really good coach,” said Scarnecchia. “I was really impressed with the way he conducted his practices [in college], the demands he put him on the players. No-nonsense guy. I think he’ll do a great job here.”

New England will have several returning pieces on an offensive line headlined by Trent Brown, Mike Onwenu and David Andrews. Rookies such as Jake Andrews, Atonio Mafi and Sidy Sow will be important for the future as well.

Klemm undoubtedly has pieces to work with as he looks to get the offensive line unit back on track.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire