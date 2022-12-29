Dante Pettis is the latest Bears WR to be dealing with an injury

The last month has not been kind to Chicago Bears wide receivers. Since late November, they have been without Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, Equanimeous St. Brown, and N’Keal Harry for an extended period of time. Now, Dante Pettis is the latest player to pop up on the injury report.

According to Dan Wiederer of The Chicago Tribune, Pettis suffered an ankle injury during Wednesday’s practice. Although he was listed as a limited participant, his status could be in doubt this weekend when the Bears face the Detroit Lions.

Bears WR Dante Pettis injured his ankle in Wednesday's practice, which threatens to further deplete an already very thin WR corps for Sunday's trip into Ford Field. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) December 29, 2022

Claypool and St. Brown did not practice yet again and could be in danger of missing another game in a row and Mooney has been out for the season due to a broken ankle suffered in late November against the New York Jets. If Pettis were to miss, the top Bears receivers would be Harry, Byron Pringle, and Velus Jones Jr.

Pettis, the former 2018 second-round pick, has been the team’s third or fourth receiving option all season long. Playing in all 15 games, Pettis has 17 catches for 226 yards and three touchdowns, the most of any Bears wide receiver this season. He’s also the team’s primary punt returner, averaging 9.7 yards per return this season.

More information will be available following Thursday’s injury report but it’s possible the Bears are down yet another player in the passing game for Justin Fields.

