Will Dante Moore and UCLA’s offense be better when the Bruins face USC?

UCLA’s defense has performed really well this season, but the offense has been hard to watch. USC fans certainly hope the Bruins won’t make significant advancements on offense in the next five weeks, because that’s how much time the Bruins have before they face USC.

We asked our Pac-12 football panel:

Will Dante Moore and UCLA’s offense make substantial improvements in the second half of the season?

Here’s how our panel responded:

Matt Wadleigh: This has been one of the biggest surprises for me. I know they lost a lot of key players offensively, but I wasn’t expecting this big of a drop off. I think it improves, although I don’t see it improving very much.

Matt Zemek: Moore had a bad game at Utah. Did he bounce back against Washington State? No. He continued to make severe mistakes. This seems like a long-term process; in other words, this seems like a journey which won’t evolve a lot until 2024.

Zachary Neel: If they do, then UCLA could be a dangerous team down the stretch with how well their defense is playing. Moore has been fun to watch, but there are far too many freshman mistakes for the team to be taken as a serious conference contender. If he cleans those up, I will consider it, but I need to see it first.

*

Follow Fighting Irish Wire for more on Notre Dame as the Irish prepare to face USC.

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Follow Ducks Wire for coverage of Oregon football leading into the big game against Washington on October 14.

Prominent Pac-12 sports journalist thinks USC is likely to fire Alex Grinch before season’s end.

USC and Lincoln Riley need to have a plan in place if Alex Grinch coaches poorly and loses to Notre Dame.

Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator might actually be worse than Alex Grinch, a fascinating plot point heading into the October 14 renewal of Irish-Trojans.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Notre Dame and Utah.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire