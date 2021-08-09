Dante Labs Announces Appointment of Healthcare Veteran and GRAIL SVP Mark Morgan to Board Of Directors to Support Genomic and Precision Medicine Scaling in the United States

Dante Labs
Mark Morgan

Mark Morgan, SVP of Grail, newly appointed Board Member of Dante Labs

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dante Labs, a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, announced today the appointment of Mark Morgan as a board member. Mark is the SVP of Market Access for GRAIL, which has developed a highly innovative multi-cancer, early detection blood test.

“We are excited to welcome Mark Morgan to the Dante Labs Board,” said Dante Labs CEO Andrea Riposati, “Mark is a rockstar in healthcare. His deep experience with health plans, coupled with market access expertise in both biopharma and diagnostics will be invaluable to Dante Labs as we continue to build on our global success and expansion in the United States.”

Mr. Morgan stated, “The opportunity to work with Dante Labs to accelerate adoption of whole genome sequencing in the US for patients with rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and other conditions is incredibly exciting.”

Mr. Morgan has deep experience with payors in the US market as well as market access in both the diagnostic and pharmaceutical spaces. His work at GRAIL and Amgen also focused heavily on the oncology space. He also serves as a board member for several additional healthcare focused organizations. Prior to GRAIL, Mr. Morgan held senior leadership roles in consumer markets and network management at Blue Shield of California. Prior to that, Mr. Morgan held leadership roles at Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), including Market Access and Value Based Partnerships. Mr. Morgan also served at the President of Anthem (NYSE: ANTM) in California, and held various additional leadership roles with the healthcare space in his nearly 30-year career. Mr. Morgan will join Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Chief Operations Officer Bob Ragusa to Dante Labs Board of Directors.

About Dante Labs
Dante Labs is a global genomic data company building and commercializing a new class of transformative health and longevity applications based on whole genome sequencing and AI. Our assets include one of the largest private genome databases with research consent, a proprietary software platform designed to unleash the power of genomic data at scale and proprietary processes which enable an industrial approach to genomic sequencing.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, with a research laboratory in Wolverhampton, Dante Labs supported the UK Government’s urgent requirement to scale-up a high-capacity, highly automated testing solution for Covid-19, including infected patients as well as those with antibodies. Dante Labs was able to deliver by leveraging existing technology that had been developed for whole genome sequencing.

Contacts
Giorgio Lodi
media@dantelabs.com
+39 0862 191 0671
www.dantelabs.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93250a1b-93cb-40ac-80f2-b4981dfe61bc


