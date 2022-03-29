Dante Hall: Giants, Brian Daboll will build through draft

Associated Press

UConn's players were visibly shaken Monday night when teammate Dorka Juhasz suffered a horrific injury to her left arm during the first half of the Huskies regional final win over North Carolina State. “I think having been through all the things that we have been through and knowing that we're in the middle of a game right now, I think they refocused pretty well, considering,” coach Geno Auriemma said. The Huskies were led by 27 points from Paige Bueckers, who was playing just her ninth game back after missing almost three months with a fracture and torn meniscus in her left knee, an injury suffered during the last minute of a win over Notre Dame on Dec. 5.