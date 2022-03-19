Dante Fowler reuniting with Dan Quinn in Dallas

The Cowboys got their first outside free agent earlier Friday, agreeing to terms with receiver James Washington. They got their second shortly after that.

The team has agreed to a deal with edge rusher Dante Fowler, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Fowler reunites with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who signed him in Atlanta in 2020. Fowler will help replace Randy Gregory.

Gregory agreed to a deal with the Cowboys before reversing course a few hours later and signing with the Broncos. That left a huge hole at defensive end opposite DeMarcus Lawrence.

Fowler, the No. 3 overall choice of the Jaguars in 2016, has 35 sacks, 59 quarterback hits and 10 forced fumbles in his career. He spent the past two seasons with the Falcons, recording a total of 7.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits before the team released him Feb. 16.

