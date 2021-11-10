Dante Fowler returns to practice, game status unclear

The Atlanta Falcons were able to defeat their biggest rival on the road despite not having their No. 1 receiver or top pass rusher in Week 9. As the team moves on to this weekend’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, there’s a chance linebacker Dante Fowler could make his return.

Fowler, who’s been on the injured reserve list since Week 7 dealing with a knee injury, will return to practice on Wednesday, head coach Arthur Smith announced. Although, there is no guarantee Fowler plays on Sunday.

Arthur Smith said Dante Fowler will practice this week., opening his return-to-play window off injured reserve. Doesn't mean he'll play Sunday against Dallas. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) November 10, 2021

Fowler has 12 tackles, two sacks, three QB hits, two forced fumbles and one pass defended in five games for the Falcons this season.

Falcons sign Lafayette Pitts to practice squad

Falcons sign DB Lafayette Pitts to practice squad https://t.co/ShlVS2LhxP — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) November 10, 2021

Pitts’ signing comes one day after the team signed defensive back Chris Williamson to the active roster. Pitts, 29, has played in 40 career games but has not appeared in the regular season since 2018 when he played in all 16 for the Buffalo Bills.

