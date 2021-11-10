Dante Fowler returning to Falcons practice

Defensive end Dante Fowler is on his way back to the Falcons lineup.

The Falcons announced on Wednesday that Fowler will return to practice with the team. Fowler has missed the last three games while on injured reserve and will now have a 21-day window to practice with the team. He can be activated at any point in that window and will remain on injured reserve if he isn’t put back on the 53-man roster.

Fowler injured his knee in Atlanta’s Week Five win over the Jets in London.

Fowler started each fo the first five games of the season. He had 12 tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles in those appearances.

