Dante Fowler fined $10,609 for unnecessary roughness penalty

The Cowboys benched defensive end Dante Fowler last week after he committed an unnecessary roughness penalty. The penalty also cost him a $10,609 fine.

Fowler tried to push a Broncos player off a pile in the second quarter, drawing the 15-yard flag and the ire of head coach Mike McCarthy.

“That’s a discipline penalty,” McCarthy said, via Mike Fisher of SI.com. “Frankly, that’s why Dante was done for the night after that. We can’t have that.”

The Cowboys, who led the league in penalties last season, committed an NFL-high 17 penalties in their preseason opener.

Fowler, a former first-round selection who signed with the Cowboys in the offseason, played 13 defensive snaps and one on special teams before his benching. He totaled one tackle and one quarterback hit.

