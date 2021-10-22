The Falcons won’t be at full strength coming off their bye week.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said on Friday that edge rusher Dante Fowler will not be in the lineup against the Dolphins. Fowler has been out of practice this week with a knee injury.

Fowler was limited to 25 defensive snaps against the Jets in Atlanta’s Week Five win in London. He has 12 tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles in five starts this season.

Steven Means, Jacob Tuloti-Mariner, and Adetokunbo Ogundeji will pick up the slack on the edges of the defense with Fowler out of action.

A win in Miami would give the Falcons three wins in their last four games and a 3-3 record on the season, which would make for a pretty good recovery after losing the first two games of the year by a combined score on 80-31.

Dante Fowler out for Falcons on Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk