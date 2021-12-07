Dante Exum signs short-term contract with Barcelona
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Barça and the player Dante Exum have reached agreement for the Australian guard to join on a short-term contract until February 28.
Source: FC Barcelona
More on this storyline
Chema de Lucas: Ex NBA Dante Exum, close to signing a three-month deal with Barça. Expected to be in Spain next week. -via Twitter @chemadelucas / December 4, 2021
Calathes, 32, was recently sidelined after suffering a left fibula fracture. The Greek international is expected to remain out for approximately five more weeks prompting the search in the market for a suitable replacement. Besides the former Memphis Grizzlies point guard in 2013-14 and 2014-15, Cory Higgins (low back soreness) and Alex Abrines (knee) are also out for the team coached by Sarunas Jasikevicius. Barca is currently tied with archrival Real Madrid on top of both the EuroLeague and ACB standings. The two sides are scheduled to meet each other at Palau Blaugrana next Friday in EuroLeague Regular Season Round 14 action. -via EuroHoops.net / December 4, 2021
Boomers star Dante Exum remains an outside chance to join the NBL, with the South East Melbourne Phoenix still interested in the veteran guard to fill the club’s final roster spot. Exum’s career is in limbo after he was waived by the Houston Rockets, just a month after signing a three-year non-guaranteed contract with the club. -via Daily Telegraph / November 9, 2021