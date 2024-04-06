Dante Exum with a 2 Pt vs. Golden State Warriors
Dante Exum (Dallas Mavericks) with a 2 Pt vs. Golden State Warriors, 04/05/2024
Dante Exum (Dallas Mavericks) with a 2 Pt vs. Golden State Warriors, 04/05/2024
The former lottery pick is making an impact in Dallas after years rife with shooting slumps and injury woes that once left him labeled a bust.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine talk about the Cavaliers’ injury luck, the NBA’s relationship with sports gambling, Dante Exum’s journey back from Serbia and more.
Only a few weeks ago, DJ Burns was the little-known second-leading scorer on a 14-loss NC State team bound for the NIT. Now he’s the face of the Wolfpack’s rampage to the Final Four.
The Gamecocks are headed to the title game.
Graham Pauley has had better at-bats.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
The Warriors blew out the Rockets 133-110.
Here are the latest updates on the postseason landscape, including magic numbers, strength of schedule, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for Friday's slate of games.
It's time to boost those fantasy baseball rosters. Andy Behrens offers eight players to consider adding in all leagues.
LeBron James' eldest son averaged 4.8 points per game after missing the start of his freshman season due to cardiac arrest.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald their 'Draft Deep Dive' series by taking a look at arguably the most loaded position in this year's draft: The wide receivers. Given how many notable prospects are in this class we decided to break the position series into two parts. Part one looks at the prospects that will likely go in the first two rounds.
The Marlins have started their season with a resounding thud, and finding out Eury Pérez won't be around for any of it is a tough blow.
With the regular season winding down, here's an updated look at the playoff picture and the stakes for Thursday's slate of games.
The Hawkeyes are 2.5-point favorites over the Huskies.
If these five hitters can sustain their hot starts, their 2024 breakouts could be difference-makers for their teams.
Musselman has led Arkansas to eight NCAA tournament wins in three appearances.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
The most unlikely story in this Final Four is a favorite among bettors.
The NCAA tournament has catapulted both big men to another level, leaving many to wonder where each player could possibly be drafted by NBA teams in June.
This obviously isn't happening.