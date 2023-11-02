Dante Exum with a 2 Pt vs. Chicago Bulls
It was a thriller until the late innings, when the Rangers' bats broke it open to clinch the title.
The Rangers shortstop could not be stopped.
Starting pitchers Nathan Eovaldi and Zac Gallen both delivered incredible performances before the Rangers' offense came through late.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
The first NBA in-season tournament tips off Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
David Walker is the second Bears coach to leave the team in the middle of the season.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Two of the NFC's best teams got better, while a rookie QB's development also won at the deadline. A disgruntled star in the making, however, wasn't so lucky.
No. 9-ranked heavyweight Jailton Almeida faces veteran Derrick Lewis on Saturday in Sao Paolo and hopes to use a good showing to move into better position for a title shot.
Will this season's playoff field look a lot like last year's?
Fantasy analyst Jorge Martin takes a hard look at what we have learned about the running back position at the season's midway point.
Once a social media sensation who rose to No. 1 in the 2023 class, Mikey Williams is now facing a legal fight for his freedom.
The Rangers will look to win the franchise's first title in Game 5 on Wednesday.
The Rangers, playing without postseason hero Adolis García, scored five runs in the second and third innings Tuesday.
In a win-or-go-home Game 5, Gallen will be staring down the Rangers lineup, his own October inconsistencies and the strain of a herculean workload.
In the first postseason start of his career, Jankowski delivered two timely hits in the Rangers' Game 4 victory over the Diamondbacks.
The woman is planning to amend part of her complaint in the lawsuit, which was dismissed Tuesday by a federal judge in Texas.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the first edition of College Football Playoff rankings for the 2023 season.