Dante Collier confidently steps up, leads Mount Union men's basketball team past Wooster

ALLIANCE — Playing without Christian Parker isn't ideal for the Mount Union men's basketball team.

The Purple Raiders were forced to do it Wednesday after the All-American forward got into early foul trouble. Who would help Mount Union overcome Parker's loss against upset-minded Wooster?

Dante Collier confidently stepped forward.

Collier hit five 3-pointerss and scored a career-high 23 points to help lead the fifth-ranked Purple Raiders past the Scots 75-51. It was Mount Union's fourth straight win over Wooster in the annual Thanksgiving Eve matchup between the teams.

Collier's 23 points surpassed his previous career high of 17 set last season against Baldwin Wallace. Those are the only two double-digit scoring games of his collegiate career.

"When All-American Christian Parker has to sit down, someone else has to step up," Collier said. "I think he's averaging close to 20 points, so when he has to sit down those points have to come from somewhere. Tonight it was me. Next night it might be somebody else."

Two quick fouls relegated Parker to the bench with 13:28 left in the first half. The Scots led 14-9 at the time. Could the Purple Raiders keep things afloat with their best player out?

Yes.

A mammoth fast-break dunk tipped off Collier's career night. Then he worked his way out to the perimeter. He hit a pair of 3s, including one to give Mount Union a 36-27 halftime lead. He scored 12 first-half points.

"When I get a dunk like that fresh off the bench, it kind of gets the blood flowing and gets the confidence up," Collier said. "Then after that I just play."

Collier tacked on three more 3s in the second half and finished a career-best 5-of-9 from behind the arc.

"With our offense and me playing the 4, I can be very versatile with us shooting the ball," Collier said. "When I come in and see those openings, I just try to knock it down."

A 6-foot-4 sophomore out of Columbus, Collier came in averaging five points off the bench. He was 3-of-7 from 3-point range in Mount Union's first four games.

"Dante came in and helped us tremendously offensively," Purple Raiders head coach Mike Fuline said.

Collen Gurley scored 18 points and Darrell Newsom finished with 12 for Mount Union. Caleb Laurich grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.

The Purple Raiders were not as efficient offensively as they were in Saturday's 113-79 win over Pitt-Greensburg. Their defense took its toll on the Scots. Wooster shots just 28.6% (20-of-70) from the field.

Mount Union held Wooster's Ashton Price to just three points. The junior guard came in averaging a team-leading 19 points a game.

"I thought we defended well," Fuline said. "It was a physical game, but that's why it's a great game for both of us. It's like a league game."

JJ Cline scored 10 points to lead the Scots, who have lost four straight since winning their season opener against Rochester. Their first three losses were by a combined seven points.

