Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton football: Top players, schedule, what to know for 2023 season

There has been a gap between Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton and the top teams in Class B of Section V football.

With 10 of 11 starters on offense and nine defensive starters returning, maybe this is the season that Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton closes in on Batavia, Monroe and Honeoye Falls-Lima.

"You have to see how they mix," Pieri said. "We’ve been going hard since January (weight room, workouts and camps). We're trying to see how the pieces of the puzzle fit."

Nate Gardner, a senior who was DWC's leading rusher last season as a running back in an option offense, is now the team's quarterback. Getting the ball to senior receiver Zaiden Vandurme-Blackmon also is a priority. The team's kicking game can also score points, as senior Reid Martin is said to consistently make 40- to 50-yard field goals. Martin made a 34-yarder during DWC's 9-6 win at Livonia last season.

The line may be the offense's strongest group. Caleb Knapp and Charlie Mulford, both juniors, and seniors Elijah Bender, Landon Joseph and Anthony Murrow are back on the offensive line. Joseph, Mulford, Knapp and Bender, who had 15 quarterback sacks last season, are also starting defensive linemen.

Kailubb Austin, a 6 foot-4 inch senior tight end, and junior lineman Logan Aldrich are both back, providing another boost for DWC.

"(Experience) makes a world of difference," Pieri said. "You've been there, you know what that atmosphere is like, you know what you are going to see. You are already over a couple of big hurdles."

The top four teams in every classification get to play a first-round sectional playoff game on its home field, a badge of accomplishment. Beat out Geneva and Wayne, and maybe DWC will have a decision to make: Dansville campus or the Cohocton Sports Complex for the sectional quarterfinals.

Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton football at a glance

Helmet logo for Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton football team, also called DWC. The team has no nickname.

Head coach: Chad Pieri

Classification: B

Last season’s record: 3-6, lost to Batavia, Class B first round.

Last Section V championship: None as D/WC. Dansville 1991, Wayland-Cohocton 2013.

Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton football schedule for 2023 season

Saturday, Sept. 9 : Vertus Charter, 1 p.m. at Rochester Community Sports Complex

Friday, Sept. 15 : Geneva, 7 p.m. at Dansville

Saturday, Sept. 23 : Rochester Prep, 3 p.m. at Rochester Community Sports Complex

Saturday, Sept. 30 : at Monroe, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6 : Wayne, 7 p.m. at Cohocton Sports Complex

Saturday, Oct. 14 : at Honeoye Falls-Lima, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20: Batavia, 7 p.m. at Dansville

Marquee matchups for Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton

DWC plays the big three in Section V Class B - Batavia, Monroe and Honeoye Falls-Lima - during the last four weeks. But wins over Geneva in Week 2 and Wayne in Week 5 could put DWC on a roll in the sectional classification standings.

There are eight teams in Section V Class B since Palmyra-Macedon moved to an independent status. That means seven regular season games instead of eight for most of the section's Class B teams, and all of those teams can advance to sectionals.

Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton top returning players

OL/DL Elijah Bender, LB/DB/RB Quinn Dixon, WR/DB Reece Dixon, QB/DB Nate Gardner, RB/LB Ean Gaylord, OL/DL Landon Joseph, OL/DL Caleb Knapp, K/P/WR/DB Reid Martin, OL/DL Anthony Morrow, OL/DL Charlie Mulford, WR/DB Zaiden Vandurme-Blackmon

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton football 2023 schedule, top players, more