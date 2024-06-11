Dansville softball falls to Mendon in state quarterfinal

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – 12 years ago, the Dansville Softball team was able to win the division four state championship and over a decade later, the Aggie’s best postseason run since came to a close in the state quarterfinals to Mendon 12-0.

Dansville was able to muster up just one hit the entire game, meanwhile, the Hornets saw their offense explode, scoring six runs in the fourth inning and five runs in the fifth inning to help punch their ticket to the state semifinals at Secchia Stadium.

“Tough loss,” Bill Sherwood, Dansville’s softball coach said. “That was a buzz saw. I mean look at all the people that were here… proud of them. proud of the kids and they gave everything they had. We played hard all year long, played right up to the last out and I can’t take anything away from them. They left everything that we had. It’s a learning curve. We’ll be back. We’re very young and we’ll be back.”

A heartbreaking loss at the moment, but the future is very bright for Dansville’s softball program.

“We are just losing a couple of them,” Sherwood said. “I hate to see them go every year, but we are just losing the two and we’ve got other ones coming up plus the ones that were here today. For them to get this far and go ‘Man, we got this far freshman year, we can go even further the next couple of years.”

“We all know our strengths and knowing what we know now, I think we’re gonna go a lot farther in the future with how we work with each other, how we need to communicate on the field, and how we need to work well as a group,” Bree DeLano, sophomore outfielder said.

