Dansby Swanson returning, Pete Crow-Armstrong heads to Iowa in Cubs roster moves

The Chicago Cubs have made a series of roster moves on their off-day, including activating shortstop Dansby Swanson from the 10-day injured list.

Swanson, who has been out of action since May 10 with a knee issue, will return to the roster ahead of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs will reportedly also call up No. 13 prospect Luis Vazquez ahead of Tuesday’s game, though they have not done so yet. A 40-man roster move would not be required, as he is already on that roster according to the team.

In a pair of corresponding roster moves, the Cubs have optioned infielder Miles Mastrobuoni and outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong to Triple-A Iowa.

Swanson is slashing .209/.285/.341 for the Cubs this season, with four home runs and 12 RBI’s. He was dealing with a knee issue in late April and early May before being placed on the injured list, and he’ll make his return just one day after being eligible to do so.

Vazquez, a 14th round pick of the Cubs in the 2017 MLB Draft, has three home runs and 11 RBI’s in 168 plate appearances in Iowa this season. He is slashing .262/.360/.397 for Iowa, and has become known for his defensive skill and versatility.

Mastrobuoni filled in for Swanson and Nico Hoerner during their recent injury issues, with two RBI’s and a 5-for-40 performance at the plate in 19 total games with the Cubs.

Crow-Armstrong is batting .236 for the Cubs, with a home run and nine RBI’s and five stolen bases. He does have 13 strikeouts in 55 at-bats so far this season for the North Siders.

The Cubs will start a three-game set against the Braves on Tuesday, with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m.

