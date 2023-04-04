Dansby Swanson makes more history with torrid start

Dansby Swanson makes more Cubs history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson is turning heads with his start to the 2023 season, and he added another chapter to that story with a strong night against the Cincinnati Reds.

Swanson, who signed a seven-year deal with the Cubs over the offseason, picked up a pair of three-hit games against the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend, and he kept raking against the Reds at Great American Ballpark with three more hits on Monday night.

According to MLB’s Sarah Langs, that performance made a bit of history, making Swanson the first Cubs player since at least 1901 with at least three three-hit games in the team’s first four games of a season:

Dansby Swanson is the 1st Cubs player since at least 1901 with at least three 3-hit games in the team’s 1st 4 games of a season — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 4, 2023

Langs and Stathead also unearthed another fascinating stat, with Swanson’s 10 hits in his first four career Cubs games ranking as the second-best start to a stint with the team in franchise history, bested only by the 11 hits that Emilio Bonifacio racked up in his first four games with the North Siders in 2014.

Swanson’s performance raised his batting average to .588 on the young season, with a .611 on-base percentage for the Cubs.

Unfortunately for Swanson and his teammates, the Cubs weren’t able to come away with the victory, as the Reds’ bullpen slammed the door in the late stages of the contest in a 7-6 win.

The two teams will face off again on Tuesday night, with Hayden Wesneski taking the ball for his first start of the season.

