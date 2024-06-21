Danrlei looking to FC Anyang fans' help for visit of Seoul E-Land

The next round of K League 2 will be marked by a clash between two of the division's early leaders. This Saturday, first-placed Anyang enters the field at 7:30 PM KST (7:30 am Brasília time), at home, to face Seoul E-Land, currently in third place in the championship.

On the eve of the match, striker Danrlei spoke about the advantage of playing at home and highlighted that the duel would serve as an opportunity for the team to consolidate its first place in the competition.

"We will play at home and we count on the support of our fans to help us achieve another victory. We are focused and determined to do our best. It is a golden opportunity for us to consolidate our leadership and show that we are ready to achieve our goals this season,” he said.

Danrlei's team occupies the lead with 30 points after 15 matches played, two points more than second-place Jeonman Dragons, who have already played 16 matches in the championship and sit this round out. Seoul E-Land are in third with 25 points after 15 games. In this scenario, the club from the capital can equal the Dragons' points tally and be in touching distance of Anyang, intensifying the fight for first place.

"We are very pleased with our campaign so far. Being in the lead at this point in the championship is a reflection of the hard work of the entire team, on and off the field. We know we still have a long way to go, and the next match will be crucial. They are a strong team and are in third place on merit, but we are prepared for this challenge,” added the attacker.

Danrlei arrived at Anyang to reinforce the team this season. In total, the Brazilian has played 14 matches and scored three goals, as well as providing two assists.