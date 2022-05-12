Danny Woodhead, former Patriots running back, advances in US Open qualifying

Former Patriots RB one step closer to qualifying for US Open in Brookline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Talk about a chance for the normally reserved crowd to go wild for a Cinderella story.

With the 122nd U.S. Open set to be played at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. next month, one wildly popular former member of the New England Patriots took another step towards qualifying for the tournament on Wednesday as he continues to find success in his post-NFL career.

Danny Woodhead, who played for the Patriots from 2010-12, shot an even-par 71 at Omaha (Neb.) Country Club on Wednesday to earn one of five berths from the field for the final round of local qualifying for the U.S. Open., to be held June 16-19 in Brookline.

In order to advance to the U.S. Open field, Woodhead will have to earn a berth at Springfield (Ohio) Country Club on June 6.

The diminutive (5-foot-9) running back totaled 2,181 yards from scrimmage over three seasons with the Patriots, who picked him up after he'd been discarded by Rex Ryan and the New York Jets early in the 2010 season.

The former Division II standout at Chadron State caught a touchdown pass from Tom Brady in Super Bowl XLVI, a loss to the New York Giants. Woodhead went on to play five more NFL seasons after leaving the Patriots, four for the San Diego Chargers and one with the Baltimore Ravens before retiring after the 2017 season.

Now 37, Woodhead qualified for the U.S. Amateur Four Ball Championship at Chambers Bay in 2021. Perhaps someday, he'll be invited to compete alongside or against Brady in "The Match," which is seemingly becoming an annual tradition.