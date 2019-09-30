Danny Trevathan suggests Mike Zimmer gave Bears bulletin board material

The last thing any player -- or coach -- should want to do before facing the Chicago Bears defense is give them a reason to be angry. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer didn't get that memo.

In case you missed it, Zimmer had this to say Wednesday about whether Soldier Field is a tough place to visit:

"I don't know. That's what everybody told me when I got here and we won some games. I guess if you turn the ball over and do dumb penalties and do dumb things, it's a pretty hard place to play. I think they've lost their last two."

Zimmer's words made their way to Halas Hall and Danny Trevathan confirmed they gave him -- and probably the entire defense -- a little extra juice in Sunday's 16-6 win.

"Their head coach said something funny," Trevathan said. "I don't even remember, but I looked at it and say okay, see you Sunday, bro."

Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: "A couple of those guys over there in Minnesota got in the media and were talking a little too much. And a couple guys kind of pulled that up from the media. That put another chip on our shoulders to go out and shut them down, and we did that today." https://t.co/kKFw6nQD0k — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) September 30, 2019

Trevathan finished the game second on the team with eight tackles. The Bears defense as a whole was virtually unstoppable; they totaled six sacks and held the NFL's leading rusher, Dalvin Cook, to just 35 yards on 14 carries. Cook was averaging 125 yards per game entering the week.

Zimmer probably has a different opinion about playing in Chicago after Sunday's thrashing. And if he doesn't, he'd be wise to keep it to himself.

