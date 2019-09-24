Danny Trevathan showed what makes him such an important part of the Bears' defense last night

Given the abundance of defensive highlights last night, it'd be easy to get caught up in HaHa Clinton-Dix's two interceptions, or Khalil Mack's pure dominance, and overlook the night Danny Trevathan had. The inside linebacker led the Bears with seven solo tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack. The latter was especially slick:

What are we calling this move from Danny Trevathan?pic.twitter.com/Y4ZSJJrGAC — Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 24, 2019

"It's been in the archives a little bit," Trevathan said after the game. He wouldn't elaborate much more on where or when he picked up the move, but did drop a bit of a clue.

"Our outside linebackers do a great job with helping the inside, and vice versa – working on hands, working games and trying to be more versatile. The more you can do the better you are on defense. They do a great job coaching us and vice versa."

Trevathan's bigger play came in the 4th quarter, when he jumped Case Keenum's QB sneak on 4th-and-1, punching the ball out for safety Eddie Jackson to fall on. Up to that point, Washington had scored two unanswered touchdowns and were 15 yards away from making it a one-score game with over seven minutes left:

Keenum tries to "break the plane" on 4th and 1 from the Bears 15 yard line, and Danny Trevathan forces the fumble pic.twitter.com/MgHI7rijtE — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) September 24, 2019

The offense would answer with a 10 play, 52-yard drive that not only chewed up five minutes but ended with a 38-yard field goal that put the game on ice. And it all started with Trevathan, who admitted after the game that he tried to shade away from Keenum as bait.

"I was just being aware," he said. "There was a situation like that – he's a smart player, so I tried to show [away from the QB] and come back in and try to make a play. It's all about being aware of the situation, and we do a great job coaching that stuff."

"It was just the perfect timing, I've been practicing that for a while. Finally I got that Mike Tyson punch out, so it felt good."

