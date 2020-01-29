Danny Trevathan declares himself fully healthy as free agency looms

Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan, one of the team's most important defensive leaders, was limited to just nine games in 2019 after suffering a gruesome left elbow injury in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions. It was a tough break for Trevathan, who's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

Trevathan finished the 2019 regular season with 70 tackles and one sack and had the Bears' sixth-highest run-defense grade from Pro Football Focus.

Teams searching for a physical and instinctive linebacker will rank Trevathan high on their wish list, but his history of injuries will create hesitation in paying top dollar for his services. He's managed just two 16-game seasons in his eight-year career.

Fortunately for Trevathan, his injury wasn't the type that should limit his effectiveness in 2020. He took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce he's back to full health and ready to resume football activities, and presumably, to cash-in on the open market.

Physically able to play Football!! Piece of cake 🎂. Thank you God🙏🏾. The grind just kicked up 100xs. — Danny Trevathan (@Grindin_59) January 28, 2020

This is great news for the Bears and GM Ryan Pace, who in an ideal world would love to have Trevathan lined up next to Roquan Smith in their Super Bowl quest. But with fellow linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski also due to become a free agent, Pace has to decide whether Trevathan is a better investment than Kwiatkoski, who proved he's capable of high-end starter's production when he was given opportunities to play in 2019.

Kwiatkoski played 512 snaps last season (compared to Trevathan's 559) and finished with just two fewer tackles and a higher PFF season grade. He was an effective pass-rusher, too, finishing the year with three sacks.

Regardless of which direction the Bears go in free agency, Trevathan's return to full health is good news. Chicago can't go wrong with who they choose to line up as their starting linebacker in 2020.

