Bears' Danny Trevathan on COVID-19: 'You hear about those things in the movies'

The Chicago Bears made linebacker Danny Trevathan's new contract official on Friday, holding a conference call with the media to announce the deal that will pay Trevathan up to $24 million over the next three seasons.

Naturally, Trevathan's new contract has been overshadowed by the COVID-19 outbreak. He addressed the pandemic during the call.

"I'm just washing my hands, trying to limit exposure […] and being around areas that have been affected, not really shaking too many hands, just being smart with it," Trevathan said. "It's where we're at in the world and it's an issue that we all have to handle accordingly. I've got two little kids I have to be responsible for, so I have to be on my P's and Q's. ... I'm just going to be home full of energy and take this time to tell her what's going and educate her as well as myself."

Like the rest of the country, it appears Trevathan will practice social distancing, which are actions taken by health officials to stop or slow down the spread of a highly contagious disease.

With professional and collegiate sports at a halt, Trevathan hinted at a dystopian state.

"You only hear about those things in movies, stuff like that," Trevathan said. "But I feel like that's where we're at in the world right now. We have to handle it. … l pray for everybody who is affected by it and just want everybody to be all right."

Trevathan, who began the offseason with an unknown future in Chicago, returns to a defense with Super Bowl aspirations. And much like the start of 2019, he'll pair with Roquan Smith to form one of the most talented linebacker tandems in the NFL.

"We can be the best linebacking corps to do it," Trevathan said.

With Trevathan back in the fold, the Bears still face problems at tight end, right guard, cornerback, safety and quarterback.

Whether they'll start addressing those needs on March 18 largely depends on the status of COVID-19. There's a chance the NFL will postpone the start of free agency, though there is no current indication of a delay.

